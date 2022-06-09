County Wants Input On COVID Money

The Chelan County Commission wants to hear from you on how to invest 14.8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding in county government and the community.

Commissioners are proposing to spend $10 million to replace revenues that were lost as a result of COVID-19 and invest in programs and infrastructure to better serve citizens. The county also proposes investing 4 million dollars into the community via grants to local nonprofits and agencies and small agricultural operations.

Commissioners have proposed four goals when determining how to spend the money: strengthening county services, creating healthy communities, caring for families, and supporting small agricultural businesses.

The county already has allocated 300 thousand dollars in ARPA funding to urgent county projects, and 560 thousand dollars to the Chelan-Douglas Health District for capital projects and operations.

To review the county’s plans for the federal dollars, go to the county’s ARPA webpage on the county’s website, co.chelan.wa.us. The public is also asked to participate in a survey, with comments due by June 24.