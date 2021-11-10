County Still Seeking STR Applications

Chelan County is still looking for owners of existing short term rentals to get their applications in for the new regulations. We’ve told you in the past that so far in this application period, which started in September, the county has been surprised at the low level of applications turned in. Code Enforcement Officer Bruce Anderson says the pace is starting to pick up, though:

Anderson was asked whether the county’s new program is going to discourage some people from owning short term rentals, Anderson doesn’t think so:

The county’s deadline for existing short term rental operators to turn in their applications into Community Development to be grandfathered under the old rules is December 31st. After that, short-term rental operators must apply as a new business, meaning they will be subject to any short-term rental caps and lot size and spacing restrictions established in several areas of Chelan County known to have high numbers of existing rentals.