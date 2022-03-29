County Road Work This Week

Seasonal road closures on Horse Lake and Burch Mountain roads in Wenatchee and Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat will be removed on Friday, April 1. The roads will be open that morning to the public, so please stay off of them until then. The roads are closed each year for herding mule deer as well as to protect the primitive roadway.

In the Chelan District, crews will be grading Downie Canyon, First Creek and Bear Mountain roads. The crew also will be repairing rip rap on Minneapolis Beach Road (no expected delays). They also will be repairing potholes across the district and clean up burned trees on Shady Pass and Hale roads (one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic with minor delays in the work area).

A reminder that temporary, seasonal weight restrictions apply to roads in the Chelan District.