County Receives Award For Hazardous Waste Project

Chelan County and the cities of Chelan, Cashmere, Entiat, Leavenworth and Wenatchee have been given a “Smart Communities Award” by Governor Jay Inslee and State Commerce Director Lisa Brown. The awards, given annually, recognize local governments and their partners for exceptional work in implementing the state’s Growth Management Act to shape future growth, economic vitality and quality of life.

Chelan county and the cities received the “Smart Projects Award” for a project implementing a comprehensive plan, in this case the county’s hazardous waste facility and solid waste and hazardous waste plans, which was coordinated with the state Departments of Ecology and Commerce. Businesses also participated in the development, including waste haulers and recyclers.

Judges called out the reuse part of the plan, in which the project nomination said: “By safely diverting waste material to safe disposal and reuse, we also educate people on the harm toxic waste can cause if dumped into the environment. Prevention is much less costly than cleaning up a brownfield site. After developing the plan, other jurisdictions have asked to use it as a model in their communities.”