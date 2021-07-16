County Money For Manson Sewers

Chelan County Commissioners have approved 100-thousand dollars for improved sewer service to the Manson area.

The money, which will go to the Lake Chelan Reclamation District, will improve Lift Station Number 2, which provides the service.

That grant is part of almost three-quarters of a million dollars commissioners approved to projects designed to boost economic development across the county.

The other big grant winners are the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, which will get 200-thousand dollars for wood waste remediation on a parcel in the Cashmere Mill site, and the City of Leavenworth, recipients of 150-thousand dollars for stormwater improvements for the city’s east side, needed for future business development.

The funds come from a new grant program, the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund, which plans to finance public projects by awarding applicants annually each spring. Other grants went out to the cities of Cashmere and Wenatchee, and the Peshastin Water District.

The fund is managed by the county’s economic development department. It uses existing revenues from a sales-and-use tax for public facilities in rural counties. The county plans to invest $2.5 million over the next three years in grants to government agencies and junior taxing districts.