County Hires New Behavioral Health Manager

Chelan County has hired a new behavioral health case manager. Erica Hamilton is the new outreach case manager who came aboard last week. Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering:

Commissioner Gering says Hamilton is one of two people who ride along with law enforcement. Hamilton is being paid for mainly with a 180-thousand dollar grant the county received from Beacon Health Options. That money, Gering says, is being split over two years, and she says the money will also be used to build up the county’s behavioral health unit, which was mandated by the state legislature last session in the police reform bill that specifies how and when law enforcement can use force, and emphasizes de-escalation in cases where no crime has been committed. She thinks it could be a model for other counties: