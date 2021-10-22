County Health Officer: “We’re In A Better Place”

Dr. James Wallace, Interim Health Officer for Chelan and Douglas Counties there, saying things are getting better COVID-wise, but there’s still work to do:

And Dr. Wallace adds that the vaccinations are doing their job against the Delta strain of the virus:

And it seems as though Dr. Wallace wants to stay in his role as Health Officer. He’s also Okanogan County’s Health Officer and the Chief Medical Officer for Family Health Centers; the Chelan-Douglas Health District named him Interim Health Officer to replace Dr. Malcolm Butler in August, but he says he’d be happy if he took over the role permanently:

