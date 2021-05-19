County Drug Cases Vacated

So how many cases around here have been affected since the State Supreme Court struck down the state’s drug-possession law?

Since February and the high court’s ruling in the State v. Blake case, Chelan County has vacated 197 drug-related cases that the changed law applies to, and in Douglas County, two cases have been vacated.

But last month, both Chelan and Douglas County Commissions passed new ordinances that makes possession of a controlled substance a misdemeanor and punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

In Grant County, 24 cases have been dismissed. In all three counties, more motions to have more crimes dismissed are pending.