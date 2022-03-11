County Awards Lodging Tax Dollars

Earlier this week, Chelan County Commissioners awarded more than 700-thousand dollars in lodging tax dollars to a variety of local tourism-related projects that are geared toward attracting more visitors to Chelan County. Commissioner Tiffany Gering said there were a lot of projects worthy of getting money:

Commissioners awarded more than 175-thousand dollars for the Pybus Westside Revitalization Project, which will allow for a year-round outdoor farmers market, as well as other events; also, the County Fair Board was awarded almost 25-thousand dollars for renovation of the rodeo arena at the county fairgrounds. The Chelan County Expo Center was awarded 200-thousand dollars for the purchase of a mobile, hydraulic stage. The stage will be used for the Chelan County Fair entertainment as well as in the creation of additional festivals and concert events at the expo center.