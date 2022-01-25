County Approves New STR Position

Chelan County Commissioners last week approved the creation of a new position in the Community Development Department to assist with short term rentals and code enforcement. County Public Information Officer Jill Fitzsimmons says it’s being called the “Technician Position:”

Fitzsimmons says that money comes from the short term rental application fees:

The county is still accepting applications for new short-term rentals through the end of July.