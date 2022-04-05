County And ARP Money

Chelan County is getting 15 million dollars from the Federal Government, money from the American Recovery Program. And now the county is trying to get ideas on how to spend that money. Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Getting says the money has to be spent by 2024:

Gering said the hope was to have applications available last month; that didn’t happen, but the plan now is to have them ready by mid summer. But she says they’ve already heard from some places showing interest in getting some of the money:

Anyone interested in finding out whether they are eligible for ARP money is urged to call the county’s Housing Coordinator and Economic Development Director Sasha Sleiman (SLAY-man).