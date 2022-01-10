Counties Allocate Federal Money For Health District

Some much-needed money is coming to the Chelan-Douglas Health District, as both Chelan and Douglas counties allocated $939,000 in federal relief funds.

Chelan County commissioners approved $560,000 in funding, and Douglas County commissioners approved $379,000.

The money is being paid for from the individual counties’ allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. It was passed last year by the federal government to help municipalities across the country cover costs incurred by the COVID pandemic, or bolster operations and some infrastructure.

The health district will use the money for a variety of projects, from modernizing its building and critical computer systems to upgrading its environmental health program.

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the money gives the health district, which has been heavily engaged in the COVID pandemic these past two years, some measure of peace. The health district will be able to use its general fund to pay for these efforts and upgrades while being assured it will be reimbursed with ARPA dollars in the near future.

Health District Administrator Luke Davies approached both counties in the fall, asking the boards consider allocating ARPA funding to the health district. He also has approached the cities of East Wenatchee and Wenatchee to ask for funding via ARPA.