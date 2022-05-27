[5/27/22] Construction Thefts Item List
The Columbia River Drug Task Force has released a list of items seized during the search of the East Wenatchee home a week ago that were stolen from construction sites in a four county area. The three stolen trailers have been returned to their owners, but the task force is still looking for the owners of:
cabinets,
appliances such as a washer, a dryer and ovens,
toilets,
water heaters,
an electric fireplace,
a concrete finisher,
European oak flooring,
Evoke German flooring,
paint sprayers,
numerous big-screen TVs,
miter saws,
table saws,
heat pumps,
assorted lumber and beams,
a motorcycle,
a lot of electrical wiring still in its packing,
and finally, a lot of high-end alcohol, mostly tequila.
What the task force needs to release this property: a case number from a law enforcement agency, a serial number, or a description of items including identifying marks, photos, or a receipt. To get in touch with the task force and make an appointment to view the items, call 509-664-2310.