Construction Thefts Item List

The Columbia River Drug Task Force has released a list of items seized during the search of the East Wenatchee home a week ago that were stolen from construction sites in a four county area. The three stolen trailers have been returned to their owners, but the task force is still looking for the owners of:

cabinets,

appliances such as a washer, a dryer and ovens,

toilets,

water heaters,

an electric fireplace,

a concrete finisher,

European oak flooring,

Evoke German flooring,

paint sprayers,

numerous big-screen TVs,

miter saws,

table saws,

heat pumps,

assorted lumber and beams,

a motorcycle,

a lot of electrical wiring still in its packing,

and finally, a lot of high-end alcohol, mostly tequila.

What the task force needs to release this property: a case number from a law enforcement agency, a serial number, or a description of items including identifying marks, photos, or a receipt. To get in touch with the task force and make an appointment to view the items, call 509-664-2310.