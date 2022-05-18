Construction Thefts Continuing

The thefts at construction sites in Chelan County – and more specifically, in Chelan – are continuing. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Scott Lawrence says deputies believe more than one person is involved:

Sergeant Lawrence says the thieves are taking anything they can get their hands on, including cabinets, appliances, building and roofing material. So what can property owners do to protect their future homes?

In addition to video cameras and motion detector lights, some tips for minimizing the risk of construction site thefts include minimizing the amount of equipment left on-site, and store only essential building materials there; protecting the perimeter of the site, locking all entry points and gates, and doing a fencing check, repairing any holes or cracks right away; and either detaching battery wires, or removing the batteries from equipment altogether – that way, even if thieves are able to purchase a cheap master key online, they can’t drive away with any large equipment.