Construction Thefts Being Investigated

Chelan County is seeing an uptick in thefts from construction sites. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Scott Lawrence says it’s been happening all over the county, but the preponderance of incidents happening around here:

And Lawrence adds it’s happening not only at construction sites:

Lawrence says cameras have helped law enforcement in getting the bad guys who pull these kind of crimes. And he says almost any good camera works, from trail cameras, to the kind that will actually send emails and texts to alert that there’s someone on the property.