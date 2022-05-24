Construction Theft Cases Cracked

Law enforcement is calling it one of the biggest caches of stolen property this area has ever come across. And it might just crack the case of all the construction thefts happening in Chelan County. A statement from the Columbia River Drug Task Force reports a search warrant served Friday in the 100 block of North Keller in East Wenatchee resulted in the recovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from new construction sites in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Franklin counties.

The task force reports the break in the case came from a citizen contacting a Hispanic male with a dually, or dual rear wheel, pickup truck on a construction site in the Sunnyslope area off Easy Street in the early morning hours. The truck was stuck in a ditch, and the citizen wrote down the license plate number, which eventually made its way to law enforcement to follow up.

The task force began surveillance of the truck and the residence on North Keller, and applied for a search warrant. On Thursday, a Douglas County Deputy ran a search on a trailer the truck was pulling, and it came back as stolen out of Quincy. The vehicle was stopped, the driver arrested on possession of stolen property, a passenger in the vehicle was released. The truck was impounded.

Then early Friday morning, task force detectives served the search warrant at the Keller Street residence, and discovered a large amount of items that had been reported stolen from Sage Homes, Real Homes, Eider Construction, Pinnacle Custom Builders, Carlisle Classic Homes, along with numerous others. Detectives found more than 12 Heat Pumps, 7 which had been stolen from new construction sites in Rock Island and Sunnyslope in the last month. Thousands of dollars in stolen lumber was recovered as well as flooring, siding, window packages, and numerous appliances. Three stolen trailers were recovered, including the one being towed during the traffic stop, one of which was stolen out of Franklin County. The amount of property seized took over two days to process with 4-6 detectives working 10-14 hours each day. Some of the property located was processed and returned to the owners.

At this time it is believed that over 15-20 stolen property cases were closed as a result of this operation.

The task force is asking for help in returning other stolen property to its rightful owners. Hundreds of unopened bottles of alcohol were also recovered, and are also believed to have been stolen. If you had a construction site that was burglarized or you know of a large amount of alcohol that was stolen, you’re asked to call 509-664-2310. An appointment time and location will be set up for viewing the property.