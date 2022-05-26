Construction Theft Cases Cracked – Part Two

Law enforcement officials say they were surprised at the amount of stolen items they found in a house in East Wenatchee last Friday, when officers with the Columbia River Drug Task Force served a search warrant and brought to an end a long string of thefts at construction sites in four counties. Task Force Commander, Chief Chris Foreman:

And Chief Foreman says that was only on the inside; he says in the large back yard of this property, there was a large amount of lumber stored. Foreman adds they’re still trying to figure out a reason all the stuff was stolen, he says some of it was used on the Keller Street house itself. He also says they’re trying to find others involved in these thefts:

One suspect, 35-year-old Enrique Juarez Rodriguez, is in the Chelan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree theft and possession of stolen property. He was arrested Thursday while allegedly towing a stolen trailer, which led to the search warrant being served on his home.

One aspect of the case still has detectives baffled, however, and that’s all the booze that was found:

And Foreman says if there’s no luck there, they’ll probably sent it out statewide. If you had a construction site that was burglarized or you know of a large amount of alcohol that was stolen please call 509-664-2310.