Confusion over limitations on residential construction continues in north central Washington

A spokesperson for Gov. Inslee’s office says they sent letters to both Chelan and Douglas counties last week explaining they were violating state law with their resolutions allowing some single-family residential construction to continue. As of Monday morning, Chelan county commissioner Doug England told KOZI they hadn’t received the actual letter yet, but he had read an emailed version and was disappointed it left a lot of questions unanswered. Listen to England here.