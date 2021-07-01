Concerns Over Water To Chelan Airport

A couple of months ago, city of Chelan and port officials were practically doing handstands in the street about the prospect of finally getting water to the Chelan Airport, courtesy of the money – more than five million dollars worth – earmarked in the state budget by Representative Mike Steele. But now, the enthusiasm has faded away, replaced by worry about its rising costs. According to Mayor Bob Goedde, that 5 million-plus might not cover it:

The question now could be whether that affects the plans for the airport that were put together by that task force that met in April, and sent off to the FAA.