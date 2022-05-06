Comparing County Economic Standings

The employment numbers are looking good in both Chelan and Douglas counties, as well as in Okanogan county. The March numbers from the State Employment Security Department show the civilian labor force in Chelan and Douglas Counties – also known as the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area – is higher by more than one thousand jobs compared with February, and up more than 23-hundred from March of 2021. there are now more than 66-thousand people in the labor force in the Wenatchee MSA, up from almost 64-thousand the year prior. In Okanogan county, the labor force numbers 19,725, up more than 400 from February, and almost a thousand from March 2021.

Those numbers are now comparable to those pre-COVID, but the pandemic itself meant a wild roller coaster ride for the economies of all three counties, according to Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck:

Meseck says the latest employment reports show no red flags to be worried about for the near future, that all the numbers look good:

The latest jobless numbers for both areas show year-over-year declines in unemployment each month for the past 12 months.