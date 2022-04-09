Community Nursing Program Active Again

The Chelan Valley Community Nursing Program is getting back on its feet – literally – after doing most of its work over the phone the last couple of years due to the pandemic. Susie Zimmer explains what they’re all about:

Zimmer syas they are, in many ways, medical advocates for their patients:

The program survives by grants and donations; they will be participating in both the Chelan Valley Earth Day Fair on April 16th, as well as the Manson Apple Blossom Parade and Street Fair May 14th. For anyone who wants to know more and help out, their phone number is 509-679-9059, Donations can be sent to Post Office Box 2987 Chelan; they have a Facebook page and a website, Chelan Valley Community Nurse-dot-org.