Community Foundation Seeking New Methow Valley Board Members

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is seeking new members to serve on the Methow Valley Fund Advisory Board. Foundation Executive Director Beth Stipe says the Methow Valley Fund is a geographic field of interest fund . . .

Stipe says they are looking to add four to six new members to the seven member board, and they’re looking for a broad mix of folks:

Members serve three-year terms on the board, applications are available at the foundation’s website, cfncw-dot-org, scroll down the homepage until you see “MVF Advisory Board.” Applications are due by 10 p.m. on May 31st. New advisory terms begin on July 1st.

By the way, Stipe says the board has been around for about ten years, and has awarded more than a million dollars in grants to non-profits in the Methow Valley.