[12/28/21] Community Development Director Resigns
Posted in Local Government & Meetings
Chelan County will be looking for a new Community Development director, now that Jim Brown has turned in his resignation. He announced it at yesterday’s County Commission meeting. His last day is January 31st. Brown said he would be going back to the State Fish and Wildlife Department, where he worked before coming to the county in April of last year. Commissioner are expected to discuss the upcoming search for a replacement when they meet next week.