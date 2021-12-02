Community Center Gets New Partner

Another partner has joined the Community Center at Lake Chelan. The Seven Acres Foundation announced Wednesday that The Brave Warrior Project has been officially added to the growing list of partners.

The Brave Warrior Project is a non-profit based in Wenatchee that serves children and families with special needs, chronic illness and cancer. Founded in 2017, its primary goal is to walk alongside children, as well as their caretakers, by offering consistent support through

intentional giving, relationship building, program development, socialization, education and community collaboration. They work to put children’s needs first and eliminate barriers in small town communities.

Erica Moshe, the project’s Founder and Executive Director, says the partnership will allow them to expand their reach to Chelan, Brewster, Okanogan and beyond.