Commissioner Arrested for DUI

Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Tuesday morning in the McDonald’s drive-thru in East Wenatchee.

According to Chief Rick Johnson, police officers were called to the restaurant on Valley Mall Parkway shortly before 1:30 a.m. after a call about a driver who was possibly intoxicated.

Steinburg, the driver, was taken into custody and submitted to a breathalyzer more than an hour later. His blood alcohol content was measured at .154 and .152, almost twice the legal limit.

Steinburg was later released from custody. He was in attendance at yesterday’s Link Board of Directors meeting.

Steinburg was elected to the board of commissioners in 2016 after he defeated Dale L. Snyder by earning 56% of the vote. He was reelected in 2020 after running unopposed.