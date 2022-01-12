Commission Appoints Interim Community Development Director

Chelan County commissioners on Monday appointed building official Chris Young as the interim director of the county’s Community Development Department.

Young will take over the department’s helm at the end of the month, when outgoing Director Jim Brown leaves for another job. Brown, who announced his resignation last month, served in the position for nearly two years, he’s going back to the state Fish and Wildlife Department.

Commission Chair Kevin Overbay said Young will be able to maintain some continuity and stability at Community Development. The department will continue to tackle big issues this year, including the development of a new fill-and-grade ordinance, and the establishment of a Wildland-Urban Interface code.

Young comes to Chelan County government from the city of Kingman, Ariz., where he was the building official and fire marshal. Previously, he was the community development director for the city of Arlington, Wash., for 10 years. Overall, he has worked in local government for 37 years.

Commissioners expect to advertise for a permanent director of Community Development in the coming months. They are developing the selection process and timeline for hiring a new director.