Colville Tribe Gets State Grant

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation will receive some state money, one of four grants being given out by the Washington State Economic Revitalization Board.

The 50-thousand dollar grant will go toward the “Colville Tribes Munitions Manufacturing Feasibility Study.” The project consists of a strategic plan to locate a munitions manufacturing plant in or near the Colville Indian Reservation. The state grant is matched by more than 16-thousand dollars in local resources.

Other grants and loans totaling more than five million dollars are going to infrastructure projects in Franklin, Skamania and Jefferson counties to spur business growth and job creation.