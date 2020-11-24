COLDWELL BANKER CASCADE REAL ESTATE SUPPORTS LOCAL FOOD BANKS AND TOY DRIVES

Wenatchee, WA; Chelan, WA; Winthrop, WA (8/7/2020) – Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate, the

leading residential real estate firm in Central Washington, has continued their investment in community

non-profits this holiday season.

The firm made donations totaling $10,000 to local non-profit organizations this month, helping families

provide necessities, food, and toys for the holiday season. Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate operates

full-service real estate offices in Wenatchee, Chelan, and Winthrop and has served north central

Washington residents for over 40 years.

Coldwell Banker Cascade donated $4,000 to Serve Wenatchee’s Fresh Hope Market, a local community

food bank that provides a variety of items a family may need to fill the gaps month to month, ranging

from food to hygiene products.

“Our firm was happy to support the great work of Serve Wenatchee. The Fresh Hope Market allows

families to choose the fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and other food items they want and need.

It’s a great model,” said Adam Rynd, owner and designated broker of Coldwell Banker Cascade Real

Estate. The donation was made in conjunction with a local REALTORS® campaign that raised over

$22,000 from several real estate firms.

An additional $4,000 donation was sent to the Manger Mall operated by Chelan Valley Hope and a

$2,000 donation was made to the Manger Mall operated by The Cove Methow Valley. Both Chelan and

Methow Valley Manger Malls provide toys to children, ages infant to 18, who may otherwise not receive

presents on Christmas.

“Our Lake Chelan office has supported Manger Mall with toy donations for several years,” said Rynd.

“This year they were unable to collect toys. We felt it was especially important to help their efforts and

expand our support to the Methow Valley. The cash donations provide gift certificates that local families

can use in small businesses, helping both the recipients and businesses that are struggling due to the

pandemic.”

The holiday season can be a difficult time of year for countless families who work hard to provide for

their loved ones. This year has been particularly challenging for many families due to increased

unemployment from pandemic-related business closures. These donations from Coldwell Banker

Cascade Real Estate are aimed at easing financial and emotional pressure on families working hard to

make ends meet.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions continue – Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate felt

it was important to partner with all three local non-profit organizations to support their community

efforts.