[11/24/20] COLDWELL BANKER CASCADE REAL ESTATE SUPPORTS LOCAL FOOD BANKS AND TOY DRIVES
Wenatchee, WA; Chelan, WA; Winthrop, WA (8/7/2020) – Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate, the
leading residential real estate firm in Central Washington, has continued their investment in community
non-profits this holiday season.
The firm made donations totaling $10,000 to local non-profit organizations this month, helping families
provide necessities, food, and toys for the holiday season. Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate operates
full-service real estate offices in Wenatchee, Chelan, and Winthrop and has served north central
Washington residents for over 40 years.
Coldwell Banker Cascade donated $4,000 to Serve Wenatchee’s Fresh Hope Market, a local community
food bank that provides a variety of items a family may need to fill the gaps month to month, ranging
from food to hygiene products.
“Our firm was happy to support the great work of Serve Wenatchee. The Fresh Hope Market allows
families to choose the fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and other food items they want and need.
It’s a great model,” said Adam Rynd, owner and designated broker of Coldwell Banker Cascade Real
Estate. The donation was made in conjunction with a local REALTORS® campaign that raised over
$22,000 from several real estate firms.
An additional $4,000 donation was sent to the Manger Mall operated by Chelan Valley Hope and a
$2,000 donation was made to the Manger Mall operated by The Cove Methow Valley. Both Chelan and
Methow Valley Manger Malls provide toys to children, ages infant to 18, who may otherwise not receive
presents on Christmas.
“Our Lake Chelan office has supported Manger Mall with toy donations for several years,” said Rynd.
“This year they were unable to collect toys. We felt it was especially important to help their efforts and
expand our support to the Methow Valley. The cash donations provide gift certificates that local families
can use in small businesses, helping both the recipients and businesses that are struggling due to the
pandemic.”
The holiday season can be a difficult time of year for countless families who work hard to provide for
their loved ones. This year has been particularly challenging for many families due to increased
unemployment from pandemic-related business closures. These donations from Coldwell Banker
Cascade Real Estate are aimed at easing financial and emotional pressure on families working hard to
make ends meet.
As the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions continue – Coldwell Banker Cascade Real Estate felt
it was important to partner with all three local non-profit organizations to support their community
efforts.