Clearing Begun on North Cascades Highway

Some good news for travelers: clearing has begun on the North Cascades Highway. State Department of Transportation North Central Washington Communications Manager Lauren Loebsack says they got under way Monday:

Loebsack says the crews did their assessment of the North Cascades on March 22nd:

The pass has been closed since November 21. Clearing usually takes up to six weeks, which would put the opening around the middle of May. There are many factors which shape the spring clearing plan, from the amount and type of snow in the avalanche paths, to spring weather patterns, as well as other spring maintenance in the area. The earliest opening of the North Cascades in the past ten years was April 3rd in 2015; the latest was May 16th in 2017.