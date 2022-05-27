City Of Chelan Takes Over Downtown Revitalization

The City of Chelan will be taking over the downtown revitalization project from the Historic Downtown Chelan Association. An agreement between the two parties was signed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says the city will be moving forward on grants for the project and doing some additional research:

The HDCA announced their plans for revitalization at a presentation back in November; it included more crosswalks for pedestrians, and a continuous pathway leading from parking lots down to Riverwalk Park, perhaps the most controversial part of the plan was adding as much as three feet to downtown sidewalks.

Also on Tuesday, the city signed a memorandum of understanding with Heritage Heights on a grant so they can do some remodeling, and another agreement with the Chelan Valley Housing Trust for water line work to their Chelan River Heights project on Anderson Road.