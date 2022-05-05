City Of Chelan Moving On After Gildroy’s Death

The mood at Chelan’s City Hall is sad and solemn, according to Mayor Bob Goedde, after the sudden death last Thursday of Community Development Director Craig Gildroy, who died at City Hall of an apparent heart attack. But, as it must, life, and the business of the city, goes on. City Administrator Wade Farris has done some quick restructuring to fill some of the void left by Gildroy’s passing:

Meanwhile, plans for a memorial service for Gildroy are being made, Farris says it will probably happen in the next two or three weeks. When we find out a date and time, we’ll let you know.