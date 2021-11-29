City Council Hears Downtown Issues

The Chelan City Council heard a lot of comments about the state of Downtown Chelan at their meeting last Tuesday. Residents and business owners had their say about a number of things, including the Historic Downtown Chelan Association’s Downtown Revitalization Proposal. Afterward, Mayor Bob Goedde said the council approved a “memorandum of understanding:”

Goedde says there are issues with maintenance downtown, and that something needs to be done about garbage cans in the alleys, that a compromise needs to be found between the city and downtown business owners for a central garbage location.