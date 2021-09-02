City Council and Sheriff Discuss New Contract

The Chelan City Council and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office discussed the new law enforcement services agreement at the Council meeting last Tuesday.

Sheriff Brian Burnett reported that Chelan has more calls to service than either Cashmere or Leavenworth. He assured the council that if the agreement is not working for either one of the groups, they would come back and discuss it.

Councilman Ty Witt asked Sheriff Brian Burnett if the office space in Chelan was large enough. Burnett said it was.

Burnett told the council that the deputies now had individual tasers and the department was working on getting body cams.

Burnett said the Fourth of July crowds were surpassing all other major weekends. He said 2020 had an eight percent uptick in visitors, although in the Sheriff’s words, everyone was supposed to stay home; 2021 had an even larger increase. “It’s more of a family weekend now.”

Councilman Tim Hollingsworth asked if six full-time deputies were enough to fulfill the contract criteria, particularly with the Marine Patrol issues. Burnett replied that there are two full-time marine officers working Lake Chelan.

He also told the Council that the department was down eight percent on staff on the road because of light duty issues.