City Business

Chelan residents will soon have the ability to pay their utility bills online. At Tuesday ‘s City Council meeting, the council approved an agreement with Vision Software, the financial software provider for the city, to put utility invoices on the cloud so ratepayers can pay their bills online. Mayor Bob Goedde says doing that will take care of some of the security issues the city has to deal with.

The council also approved a contract with Arnett Muldrow and Associates for branding the city’s parks with new logos to be used on signage and marketing parks. City Adminstrator Wade Ferris:

The cost of the contract is 11-thousand dollars.

The city is also looking for more residents to complete the parks survey that’s been available online for a few weeks; Ferris says the city will probably include the survey in the utility bills. Mayor Goedde admits it is a detailed survey that can be tough to complete:

They survey results will help the city as it completes a plan for the parks.