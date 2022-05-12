Church Offers Condolences In Shooting

We’re now hearing from the Wenatchee church where an alleged gunman was killed and a police officer was injured Saturday morning. The suspect fired his handgun into the locked door of the Living Hope Community Church sanctuary before Wenatchee police arrived and shot him. The suspect died from his wounds, and an officer was shot in the leg.

Living Hope Pastor Jeremy Peyton says the church was unoccupied at the time, although a substance abuse recovery group was scheduled to set up in the courtyard just an hour later. Payton says the church was able to conduct normal services Sunday morning.

The suspect has not been identified, but Payton said he was not a parishioner, and did not have any other known connection to the church.

In a statement, the church said they had mixed emotions about the shooting, and wish it hadn’t happened; and offered condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. They said they didn’t know why he was trying to enter the building, but wish they could have met him at that same spot an hour later. They also offered complete forgiveness, because, they said, they received it first.