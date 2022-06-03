Child Rapist Sentenced

18 years in prison: that’s the sentence for a Riverside man for child rape.

Thursday, Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt sentenced 43-year-old Thunder Danzuka; in April, a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree rape of a child with

aggravating circumstances and one count of second-degree rape of a child with aggravating circumstances.

Danzuka committed the crimes between 2010 and 2013 in Chelan County. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended an exceptional sentence above the standard range, as permitted by the jury’s finding of the aggravating circumstances.

Danzuka was originally tried last July; but that trial resulted in a hung jury.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Julia Hartnell said, quote: “The survivor in this case has shown immense personal strength. It was an honor to stand with her in court, to seek justice on her behalf and to see her grow from a victim to a survivor.”

After the trial, the survivor shared that she hopes parents and caregivers realize how important it is to listen and look for changes in their children, and to know that children may not always have the words to say what is happening to them.

Hartnell added, quoting again, “For the survivor to have gone through a trial not once but twice shows an amount of courage that is humbling. Fewer than 1 in 3 sexual crimes are reported to law enforcement, let alone prosecuted. Her tenacity and strength through this process is incredible.”