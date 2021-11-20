[11/19/21] Child Molestation Plea
Posted in Law Enforcement
A man from Kalama pleaded guilty Monday to sexually molesting a child in Chelan County, and now faces a likely prison term of nearly five years.
Prosecutors are recommending 35-year-old Alejandro Alcala serve at least 59 and a half months behind bars.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alcala in 2019 after a child victim disclosed instances of abuse dating back three years, when she was nine years old.
Alcala pleaded to a single count of child molestation in Superior Court. Sentencing is set for Jan. 18.