Chelan Woman Freed From Okanogan Jail

Okanogan County authorities say they will not prosecute a rural Chelan woman who was arrested this week in the death of her husband. Sheriff’s deputies jailed 58-year-old Celine Pulich on Sunday after her husband, 60-year-old David Pulich, was found dead in their cabin on Antoine Creek Road north of Chelan. The case was under investigation as a negligent homicide, but Celine Pulich was freed Wednesday from the Okanogan County Jail after prosecutors announced they will decline to prosecute pending further investigation.