Chelan Wants Legislative Help On Housing

The State Legislative Session gets under way in one week, and as we’ve said, cities and counties have their wish lists. For the city of Chelan, one thing tops the list: help with affordable housing. City Administrator Wade Ferris:

The city is parsing through 12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins bill proposal for what he calls lodging tax flexibility; Mayor Bob Goedde is not quite on board:

The mayor says it’s easier to add to a tax than take away from it, and these are taxes that won’t be paid by residents:

A question that was raised to both Mayor Goedde and Ferris was whether the city could add that tax on its own? There seemed to be no clear answer, but chances are they’re looking into it.