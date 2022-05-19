Chelan Thinking Of Reducing Contributions To Link Transit

The city of Chelan’s contributions to Link Transit has been growing, and the city might be considering ways to dial it back a bit. Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde crunched the numbers on KOZI yesterday (Wed):

But the Mayor says the city’s plate of projects is full:

A question is whether Link really needs the money, since they are in good financial shape, and a lack of drivers may mean their planned expansion set for this summer may not happen.