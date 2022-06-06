Chelan Student Recognized As “Rising Star”

A Chelan High School student is one of three in North Central Washington to be recognized as Rising Stars by the Apple STEM Network.

STEM, as you may know, stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Dr. Sue Kane, the Director of STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships at the North Central Educational Service District, explains how Chelan High junior Olivia Strandberg became a Rising Star:

Olivia is considering a future in computational biology and wants to work on cancer and congenital disorders.

The other students recognized are Wenatchee High School junior Miranda Nayek, and Kiersten Peart, a junior at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center.

Dr. Kane explains the goal of the Rising Star program:

The three young women will be recognized at the NCW Tech Alliance summer social on August 4th. One regional Rising Star will be selected to represent North Central Washington. The awardees will receive a $500 stipend and will assume a year-long role representing North Central Washington alongside ten other STEM Rising Stars from 11 STEM Networks across the state.

The Apple STEM Network is a regional alliance of K-12, Higher Ed, and community partners in North Central Washington.