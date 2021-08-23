Chelan Schools Getting Ready

They’re gearing up for school in the Lake Chelan School District. An orientation is set for tomorrow (Tues) for middle and high school students. Masking will be required for all students and teachers, as per the governor’s mandate, and Superintendent Barry DiPaoli said they’ll try to make the best of that:

But DiPaoli does have one reminder for parents of students at MOE Elementary:

That orientation at the high school tomorrow (Tues) will run from 8 am to 4 pm.