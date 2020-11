Chelan Sanitation schedule for Thanksgiving 2020

The sanitation schedule for Thursday the 26, 2020 for Thanksgiving will be pickup on Wednesday 25th, 2020. Friday 27th, 2020 customers will be pickup Monday. Monday customers will be picked up on their regular schedule.

Thank you and have a great Thanksgiving,

Thomas J. Tupling

Development Project Manager | City of Chelan

50 Chelan Falls Hwy.

Chelan, WA 98816

O: (509) 682-0575

F: (509) 682-8035