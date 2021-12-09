Chelan Retail Sales Up 70% In Second Quarter

The State Department of Revenue came out with retail sales figures for the second quarter of 2021, and they show a sizable increase statewide over the second quarter of 2020. In the city of Chelan, retail sales were up almost 70 percent, from 50 million dollars in the second quarter of 2020 to 85 million between April and June of this year. That translates into increased sales tax money for the city. Chelan City Administrator Wade Ferris:

When you add up how busy it’s been around here from a business standpoint, Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde says it looks good:

And Ferris added one more data point in Chelan’s favor:

Overall, Chelan County had 733 million dollars in retail sales in the second quarter of this year, up 45 percent from last year. Douglas County’s 356 million dollars was up 30 percent, and Okanogan County’s 248 million was higher by 33 percent. By comparison, King County had second quarter retail sales of more than 19 and a half billion dollars, while Pierce County had six billion and Spokane County had three and a half billion.