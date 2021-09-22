CHELAN PUD SURPLUS AUCTION THIS SATURDAY

Get ready to bid at annual surplus auction

WENATCHEE, WA – Trucks, trailers and other heavy equipment will be available for sale at an online surplus auction at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 at yarbro.com.

Hosted by Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers of Moses Lake, the auction will feature more than 25 items from Chelan PUD, and more than 50 previously owned items by businesses and public agencies around North Central Washington, including boats, mowers, ATVs, farm equipment, and semi-trucks.

“We take such good care of our equipment, these auctions are usually well-attended,” said Michael Shrader, fleet equipment specialist at Chelan PUD. “Yarbro is having tremendous online turnout at these auctions with people bidding from all over the country.”

Check out the catalogue at Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers website. Pre-auction viewing will be allowed in person 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 23-24, at 210 Easy Street in Wenatchee. Bidding will be available online only.

