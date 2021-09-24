Chelan PUD Selects New General Manager

The Chelan County PUD Commission has decided who it wants to succeed Steve Wright as general manager – and they’ve selected from within. After an extensive national search, Monday the commission unanimously selected Kirk Hudson, who’s served in several positions for Chelan PUD in the past 24 years, most recently as its managing director of generation and transmission.

In addition to his experience at Chelan PUD, in 2018 Hudson led the formation of the Hydropower Research Institute, a data-driven collaborative aimed at driving the digital transformation of hydropower. He also worked in the consulting industry for seven years prior to joining the PUD. Hudson graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in civil engineering.

Hudson said he’s honored to be the selected next general manager.

Hudson is the PUD’s 13th general manager since it was formed in 1936.

He will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2022.