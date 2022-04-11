Chelan PUD Parks And Camping

Your Chelan County PUD makes it easy for you to enjoy some recreation time in their parks, or the three state parks in the area, including Confluence, Lincoln Rock and Daroga. PUD customers can apply for a Day Use Parking Pass, that allows PUD customers to use those parks and not have to pay for parking. You can go to chelanpud-dot-org-slash-parkingpass to apply, or call 509-661-4551.

But it’s also camping season, and Beebe Bridge Park is almost open. PUD Parks Support Specialist Tennile Hatmaker says you can now reserve your spot at the park:

And for those planning a stay in the park in the next couple of months, Tennile says now’s the time to go for it:

The link for reserving a campsite at Beebe Bridge Park is at chelanpud-dot-org, click on “Parks and Recreation.”