Chelan PUD GM Announces Plans to Leave

Change is coming at the top of the Chelan County PUD.

PUD General Manager Steve Wright will leave the PUD at the end of the year. In an email late yesterday afternoon, Wright said his contract ends at the end of the year, and quoting, “I have informed the Board that I do not intend to serve as the General Manager beyond that.”

Wright says his reason for leaving after eight years is that, in his words, “it’s been long enough,” and he wants to give someone else a chance to run the utility. He said the PUD board has known of his intentions, and has had time to make plans; he made the announcement this early to give the board plenty of time to do a full search for a replacement.

As for Wright’s future plans, he said he wants the opportunity to try something new, quoting again “we’ll have to see.”