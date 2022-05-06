Chelan PUD Customer Satisfaction Survey

Chelan County PUD customers should be aware that they may be chosen to participate in a customer satisfaction survey. PUD Communications Manager Neil Neroutsos says customers may get a call from their survey research firm, Strategies 360 . . .

Plans are to get responses from up to 500 customers; you might think that in this day and age, it’s tough getting people to respond to a survey, Neroutsos says not necessarily:

Neroutsos says it will be interesting to see how this year’s survey turns out:

The survey began on Monday, and will end next Wednesday May 11th; Neroutsos hopes to be able to deliver the results of the survey to PUD commissioners early next month.