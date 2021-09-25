Chelan, Port To Meet About Airport Water

Saturday, the City of Chelan has a strategic planning meeting for the Mayor, City Council and staff; that means no regular Council meeting this coming Tuesday. But at the next Council meeting on October 12th, it will begin with a special meeting of the city and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, dealing with the question of water to the airport. Chelan Mayor Bob Goedde explains what they’ll be talking about:

As you know, water – or rather, fire flow – to the airport has been a dream for years, made closer to reality by five million dollars in state money made possible mostly by 12th District State Representative Mike Steele, but lately concerns have arisen that that five million won’t be enough to cover the whole cost of the project.